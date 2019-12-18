Flowr (CVE:FLWR) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Flowr Corp (CVE:FLWR) shares fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$2.00 and last traded at C$2.04, 18,698 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 90% from the average session volume of 185,455 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.08.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Flowr from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$7.30 to C$3.20 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. MKM Partners set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Flowr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.50, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $230.01 million and a PE ratio of -13.31.

The Flowr Corporation cultivates and produces medicinal cannabis in Canada. The company is based in Lake Country, Canada.

