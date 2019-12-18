Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) Given Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fulgent Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:FLGT) have received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating. Fulgent Genetics’ rating score has improved by 66.7% from 90 days ago as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $12.30 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Fulgent Genetics an industry rank of 68 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $12.30 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,195,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,034,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 15.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 15.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.29. 4,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,743. Fulgent Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $3.09 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 9.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $253.90 million, a PE ratio of -70.32 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.71.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 3.52%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

