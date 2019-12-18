GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Price Up 10.2%

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)’s stock price rose 10.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.08 and last traded at $6.06, approximately 4,141,359 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 5,480,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.

GME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Loop Capital set a $4.00 price target on shares of GameStop and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of GameStop from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of GameStop from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. GameStop currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.16. The stock has a market cap of $492.99 million, a P/E ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.49.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.55). GameStop had a negative net margin of 9.27% and a positive return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Carrie W. Teffner purchased 21,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.73 per share, for a total transaction of $99,888.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,368.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lizabeth Dunn purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.38 per share, with a total value of $26,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 36,268 shares of company stock valued at $175,886. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GameStop by 118.6% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of GameStop by 134.3% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of GameStop by 274.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

