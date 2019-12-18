Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Trading Up 2.9%

Gear Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:GENGF)’s share price was up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35, approximately 2,500 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 73,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.37.

About Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF)

Gear Energy Ltd. acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

