Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Receives $55.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on GCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of Genesco from $51.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Genesco in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Genesco from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of NYSE GCO traded up $1.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.54. The company had a trading volume of 336,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,395. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.09. Genesco has a 12 month low of $31.65 and a 12 month high of $53.20. The stock has a market cap of $729.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.64 million. Genesco had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genesco will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genesco news, VP Daniel E. Ewoldsen sold 3,270 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.39, for a total value of $161,505.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,560.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen Mason sold 2,500 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $120,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,387.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,786 shares of company stock valued at $435,571 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,194,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Genesco during the third quarter worth $2,201,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the third quarter valued at $720,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the third quarter valued at $730,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Genesco during the second quarter valued at about $112,000.

About Genesco

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

