Genex Power (ASX:GNX) Trading 10% Higher

Genex Power Ltd (ASX:GNX) shares traded up 10% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as A$0.22 ($0.16) and last traded at A$0.22 ($0.16), 1,284,647 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.20 ($0.14).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,291.00. The company has a market cap of $88.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$0.24.

About Genex Power (ASX:GNX)

Genex Power Limited engages in the generation and storage of renewable energy in Australia. It generates power through hydro and solar projects. The company was formerly known as Allied Resources Limited and changed its name to Genex Power Limited in August 2013. Genex Power Limited was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

