Gerhard Watzinger Sells 100,000 Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Crowdstrike stock traded up $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $50.14. 5,652,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,997,128. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.90. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on CRWD. Macquarie lifted their target price on Crowdstrike from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Crowdstrike from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Summit Insights began coverage on Crowdstrike in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Crowdstrike from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.01.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,050,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,169 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike in the third quarter worth $496,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Crowdstrike by 117.8% in the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 130,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 70,666 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crowdstrike in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $746,000. 32.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

