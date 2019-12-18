Gerhard Watzinger Sells 100,000 Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock

Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $4,887,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,887,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Crowdstrike stock traded up $1.75 on Wednesday, hitting $50.14. 5,652,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,997,128. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.90. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a one year low of $44.58 and a one year high of $101.88.
Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.79 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Crowdstrike by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,050,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247,169 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Crowdstrike in the third quarter worth $496,000. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Crowdstrike by 117.8% in the third quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 130,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 70,666 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crowdstrike in the third quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Crowdstrike during the 3rd quarter worth about $746,000. 32.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
