Giant Price Reaches $0.0096 (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 17th. Giant has a total market capitalization of $63,114.00 and approximately $3,369.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Giant has traded down 52% against the U.S. dollar. One Giant coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000143 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $50.68, $7.59, $5.63 and $24.71.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00775205 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00011491 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000508 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002753 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000335 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000936 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000199 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 107% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Giant Coin Profile

GIC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. Giant’s total supply is 6,603,604 coins and its circulating supply is 6,603,600 coins. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network.

Buying and Selling Giant

Giant can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.89, $5.63, $10.42, $11.91, $7.59, $20.33, $13.92, $70.83, $50.68, $18.98, $24.71 and $31.10. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Giant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Giant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

