Gifto One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.59 Million (GTO)

Gifto (CURRENCY:GTO) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. In the last seven days, Gifto has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Gifto token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges including Bithumb, BiteBTC, Kyber Network and Bittrex. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $5.36 million and approximately $5.59 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00192137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.85 or 0.01192536 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00026073 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00120413 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto’s genesis date was December 14th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 604,212,222 tokens. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Gifto

Gifto can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Upbit, BiteBTC, Bibox, Binance, Allbit, Coinnest, Bittrex, CPDAX, OKEx, Kryptono, Cobinhood, Kyber Network, Bancor Network and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

