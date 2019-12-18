Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Director Sells $107,820.00 in Stock

Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.70, for a total value of $107,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,885,683.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE GPN traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $181.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,917,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,578,708. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $94.81 and a twelve month high of $182.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.13.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.03%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPN. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Global Payments from $188.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $203.00 target price on shares of Global Payments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.69.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

