GlobalBoost-Y Price Down 9.2% This Week (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $222,457.00 and $2,973.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be purchased for $0.0126 or 0.00000189 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,645.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.15 or 0.01867083 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.70 or 0.02702625 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00566311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00013181 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.18 or 0.00679434 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00052889 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00018329 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014967 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,701,653 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

