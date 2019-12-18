GNC (NYSE:GNC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

GNC (NYSE:GNC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NYSE:GNC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,663,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,825. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17. The company has a market cap of $223.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. GNC has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.50.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $499.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.05 million. GNC had a net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GNC will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GNC. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of GNC by 118.1% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,221 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of GNC in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of GNC in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of GNC in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of GNC by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.70% of the company’s stock.

GNC Company Profile

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty products, food and drink products, and other general merchandise.

