GNC (NYSE:GNC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

GNC (NYSE:GNC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
NYSE:GNC traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,663,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,563,825. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17. The company has a market cap of $223.27 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.27. GNC has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $3.50.
GNC (NYSE:GNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $499.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.05 million. GNC had a net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that GNC will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
GNC Company Profile
GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty products, food and drink products, and other general merchandise.
Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for GNC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GNC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.