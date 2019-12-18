Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of Goodrich Petroleum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) were up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95, approximately 7,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 19,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.63.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Goodrich Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Goodrich Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.09.

Goodrich Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:GDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $27.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.55 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDP. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goodrich Petroleum by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter.

Goodrich Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It primarily holds interests in the Haynesville Shale Trend in northwest Louisiana and East Texas; Tuscaloosa Marine Shale Trend located in southwest Mississippi and southeast Louisiana; and the Eagle Ford Shale Trend situated in South Texas.

