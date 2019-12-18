GreenMed Trading Down 55.9% This Week (GRMD)

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One GreenMed token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and CoinExchange. GreenMed has a market cap of $2,288.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GreenMed has traded down 55.9% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GreenMed

GreenMed’s launch date was October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team . GreenMed’s official website is www.greenmed.io

GreenMed Token Trading

GreenMed can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenMed should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GreenMed using one of the exchanges listed above.

