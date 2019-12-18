Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.34

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.34 and traded as low as $16.17. Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H shares last traded at $16.17, with a volume of 300 shares.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSH. Citigroup raised shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H Company Profile (NYSE:GSH)
Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railroad passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.
