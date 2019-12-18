Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.34

Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H (NYSE:GSH)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.34 and traded as low as $16.17. Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H shares last traded at $16.17, with a volume of 300 shares.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GSH. Citigroup raised shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $16.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSH. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 33.7% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,544 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 16,089 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 862.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 235,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 210,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Guangshen Railway Co. Ltd ADR Class H by 99.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railroad passenger and freight transportation business in the People's Republic of China. The company's passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

