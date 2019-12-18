Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $222.41

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited (LON:GKP) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $222.41 and traded as low as $198.00. Gulf Keystone Petroleum shares last traded at $202.00, with a volume of 491,049 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on GKP. Peel Hunt lifted their price target on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 392 ($5.16) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Gulf Keystone Petroleum from GBX 335 ($4.41) to GBX 315 ($4.14) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 366 ($4.81) price target (down previously from GBX 381 ($5.01)) on shares of Gulf Keystone Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The firm has a market cap of $445.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 209.67 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 222.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.61.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, the Republic of Algeria, and the United Kingdom. The company's principal asset is Shaikan block that covers an area of 283 square kilometers located north-west of Erbil.

