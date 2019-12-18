Hammerson (HMSO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hammerson (LON: HMSO):

12/17/2019 – Hammerson was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating.

12/16/2019 – Hammerson had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 300 ($3.95). They now have a “sector performer” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Hammerson had its price target raised by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 303 ($3.99) to GBX 319 ($4.20). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Hammerson had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

11/27/2019 – Hammerson had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

11/27/2019 – Hammerson had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 356 ($4.68). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2019 – Hammerson had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

11/19/2019 – Hammerson had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

11/5/2019 – Hammerson had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

11/5/2019 – Hammerson had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

10/25/2019 – Hammerson was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “sell” rating. They now have a GBX 290 ($3.81) price target on the stock, up previously from GBX 280 ($3.68).

10/22/2019 – Hammerson had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Shares of HMSO stock traded down GBX 15.80 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 294.20 ($3.87). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,240,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,840,000. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 293.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 272.89. Hammerson plc has a 52 week low of GBX 202.90 ($2.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 396.40 ($5.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -3.53.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

