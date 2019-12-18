Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HLIT. BidaskClub lowered shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 178,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,324.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 28,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total transaction of $228,697.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,794 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,771.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 295,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,947 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 562.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 308,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.92. 721,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,208. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87. Harmonic has a one year low of $4.48 and a one year high of $8.39. The company has a market cap of $717.78 million, a P/E ratio of 264.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $115.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.88 million. Analysts anticipate that Harmonic will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

