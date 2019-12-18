Harmony (ONE) Price Tops $0.0045 on Major Exchanges

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Harmony token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges including Binance DEX and Binance. Harmony has a total market capitalization of $15.49 million and $3.62 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Harmony has traded down 19.8% against the US dollar.



About Harmony

Harmony is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,420,234,868 tokens. The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one

Harmony Token Trading

Harmony can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

