Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) Insider Sells $25,887.42 in Stock

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) insider Natalie Sacks sold 1,521 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $25,887.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,620.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Natalie Sacks also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Natalie Sacks sold 5,826 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $104,751.48.

On Monday, November 18th, Natalie Sacks sold 18,252 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.34, for a total value of $261,733.68.

On Friday, November 1st, Natalie Sacks sold 5,826 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $80,049.24.

On Tuesday, October 15th, Natalie Sacks sold 24,150 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $326,266.50.

Shares of HARP stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.85. 84,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,569. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $21.26. The company has a market cap of $412.97 million and a P/E ratio of -0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.37.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 million. Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 86.88% and a negative net margin of 1,107.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Harpoon Therapeutics Inc will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Harpoon Therapeutics by 70.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 23.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Harpoon Therapeutics by 28.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 24,064 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,348,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HARP. Roth Capital started coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Harpoon Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

Harpoon Therapeutics Company Profile

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

