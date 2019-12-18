HashBX (HBX) Market Capitalization Reaches $695,583.00

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded down 48.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 17th. One HashBX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Bitibu. During the last week, HashBX has traded 63.2% lower against the US dollar. HashBX has a total market cap of $695,583.00 and approximately $1,458.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00036695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $419.62 or 0.06310889 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000460 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00027093 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00001410 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002613 BTC.

HashBX Coin Profile

HBX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 527,643,667 coins. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashBX ‘s official website is hashbx.io . HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge

HashBX Coin Trading

HashBX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Bitibu and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashBX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

