Hashshare (HSS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $232,749.00

Hashshare (CURRENCY:HSS) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. Hashshare has a total market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $232,749.00 worth of Hashshare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hashshare has traded 26.7% higher against the US dollar. One Hashshare coin can currently be purchased for $0.0351 or 0.00000528 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00778705 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011279 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000334 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000199 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000617 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000191 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Hashshare is a coin. Hashshare’s total supply is 81,540,027 coins and its circulating supply is 68,505,211 coins. The official message board for Hashshare is blog.naver.com/hashshare . The official website for Hashshare is hashshare.org/en

Hashshare can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hashshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

