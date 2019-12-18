Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.08

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the aerospace company on Thursday, January 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Heico’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

Heico has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Heico has a payout ratio of 6.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Heico to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.5%.

Get Heico alerts:

Shares of HEI stock traded down $4.95 on Wednesday, hitting $115.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.32 and its 200-day moving average is $130.60. Heico has a fifty-two week low of $71.47 and a fifty-two week high of $147.93. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 64.08, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.59.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 16th. The aerospace company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.05. Heico had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $541.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Heico’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Heico will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HEI. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Heico from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Heico from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Heico from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Heico from $133.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Heico presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.33.

In other Heico news, Director Frank J. Schwitter bought 1,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $94.82 per share, for a total transaction of $114,732.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,498.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric A. Mendelson bought 949 shares of Heico stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $120.70 per share, for a total transaction of $114,544.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,198,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,711,937.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Heico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.