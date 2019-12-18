Helius Medical Technologies (OTCMKTS:HSDT) Shares Down 9%

Helius Medical Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:HSDT)’s share price traded down 9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.35 and last traded at $0.42, 634,118 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 458% from the average session volume of 113,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 6,777.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 302.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 10,578 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 627.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 179,336 shares during the period.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a medical technology company focused on neurological wellness. The Company focuses on developing, licensing or acquiring non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself. The Company is engaged in the development of its product, the portable neuromodulation stimulator (PoNS) device.

