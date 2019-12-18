HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.66 and last traded at $1.68, 21,693 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,249,124 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Seaport Global Securities lowered HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 3.34.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $121.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.52 million. HighPoint Resources had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HighPoint Resources Corp will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 41.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,160,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,658 shares during the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 9,280,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,891,000 after buying an additional 1,888,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,236,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,000 after buying an additional 1,047,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,849,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,667,000 after buying an additional 901,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of HighPoint Resources by 13.4% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,117,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 605,607 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

