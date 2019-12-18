HorusPay Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (HORUS)

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded 120.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 17th. In the last seven days, HorusPay has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. HorusPay has a total market capitalization of $422,982.00 and approximately $25.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HorusPay token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HorusPay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002806 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00189829 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.94 or 0.01234862 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000674 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00026549 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00119996 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

HorusPay Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HorusPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HorusPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.