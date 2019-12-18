HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) Stock Price Up 5.2%

HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM)’s share price rose 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.58 and last traded at $23.57, approximately 230,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 227,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.40.

HCM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.61.

The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 607.9% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 10.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 24,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.77% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCM)

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. The company operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

