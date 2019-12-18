Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.01.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on H. Cowen set a $70.00 price target on Hyatt Hotels and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 price target on Hyatt Hotels and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, November 8th.

In other news, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 3,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $291,387.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Texas 8-26-22 Trust 2 sold 62,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $5,000,035.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 912,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,574,737.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,220,350 over the last three months. Company insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 177.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. 37.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 560,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,389. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $85.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.10.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, licenses, or provides services to hotels, resorts, residential, and other properties. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising.

