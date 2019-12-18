iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) Shares Down 0.1%

iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP) shares traded down 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.62 and last traded at $25.62, 1,195 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 119,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.64.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IBDP. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 27,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 183,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 74,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425 shares during the period. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

