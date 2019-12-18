IDT (NYSE:IDT) Stock Price Up 7.1%

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) shares rose 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.23 and last traded at $7.20, approximately 155,654 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 115,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.72.

IDT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of IDT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of IDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.05.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of IDT by 1.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of IDT during the second quarter worth $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IDT by 43.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,233 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDT during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of IDT by 20.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 78,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 13,093 shares in the last quarter. 41.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDT (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corporation operates primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone-Unified Communications as a Service. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers retail telecommunication products, including international long-distance calling products primarily to foreign-born communities; wholesale international long distance traffic termination services for tier 1 fixed line and mobile network operators, as well as for other service providers; and payment offerings, such as international and domestic airtime top-up, domestic bill payment, and international money transfer services.

