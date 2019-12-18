Imaging Dynamics (CVE:IDL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd (CVE:IDL) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 7000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market cap of $4.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.02.

About Imaging Dynamics (CVE:IDL)

Imaging Dynamics Company Ltd., a medical technology company, provides medical imaging and digital radiography (DR) solutions worldwide. The company offers 1600 Plus X-Series DR solutions with a floor mounted U-arm multi-axis positioning device that includes X-ray tube, collimator, and generator; and veterinary DR systems.

