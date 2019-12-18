Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) CEO Acquires $19,600.00 in Stock

Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) CEO Ramzi Haidamus acquired 2,800 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $19,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,600. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ IMMR traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,248. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.29 and a 200 day moving average of $7.69. Immersion Co. has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $10.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.84 million, a PE ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.09). Immersion had a negative net margin of 68.35% and a negative return on equity of 26.66%. The business had revenue of $10.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Immersion Co. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on IMMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Immersion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Immersion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMMR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Immersion by 17.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,132,929 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,231,000 after purchasing an additional 311,166 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Immersion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,672,000. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Immersion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 234.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 109,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Immersion by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 565,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 59,106 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immersion Corporation creates, designs, develops, and licenses haptic technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its technologies allow people to use their sense of touch when they engage with various digital products. The company offers TouchSense Lite and TouchSense Premium patent licenses, haptic technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

