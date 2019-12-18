India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.64. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 15,085 shares changing hands.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in India Globalization Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $745,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in India Globalization Capital by 308.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 33,811 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in India Globalization Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000.

India Globalization Capital, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cannabis-based therapies to treat Alzheimer's, pain, nausea, eating disorders, several end points of Parkinson's, and epilepsy in humans, dogs, and cats. The company operates through two segments, Legacy Infrastructure and Medical Cannabis Based Alternative Therapies.

