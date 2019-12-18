Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.13

Shares of Information Analysis Incorporated (OTCMKTS:IAIC) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.13 and traded as high as $0.13. Information Analysis shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 175 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Information Analysis Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IAIC)

Information Analysis Incorporated engages in developing and maintaining information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and performing professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. The company develops and provides Web-based and mobile device solutions, including electronic forms conversions for various agencies of the federal government, data analytics, and legacy software migration and modernization.

