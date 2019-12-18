Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) Shares Up 0.1%

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.36 and last traded at $28.35, 221,400 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 489% from the average session volume of 37,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.33.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.23 and its 200-day moving average is $27.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter worth about $331,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth approximately $382,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at approximately $613,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at approximately $724,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – January by 0.5% in the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 151,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period.

