Insider Buying: Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Director Buys 19,785 Shares of Stock

Crimson Wine Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Director John D. Cumming purchased 19,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $134,538.00.

CWGL stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 25,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,311. The company has a current ratio of 8.50, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Crimson Wine Group Ltd has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $8.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.42.

Get Crimson Wine Group alerts:

About Crimson Wine Group

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of ultra-premium and wines. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company sells wines through independent wine and spirit distributors in the United States; and independent importers and brokers internationally.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Wine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Wine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.