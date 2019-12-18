Insider Selling: Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total value of C$200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,444,120.
Shares of TSE CU traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$39.64. The company had a trading volume of 372,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,550. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion and a PE ratio of 10.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.29. Canadian Utilities Limited has a one year low of C$30.05 and a one year high of C$40.14.
Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$885.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Canadian Utilities
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.
Featured Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.