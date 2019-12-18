Insider Selling: Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) Director Siegfried W. Kiefer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.00, for a total value of C$200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,444,120.

Shares of TSE CU traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$39.64. The company had a trading volume of 372,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,550. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion and a PE ratio of 10.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.29. Canadian Utilities Limited has a one year low of C$30.05 and a one year high of C$40.14.

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$885.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Utilities Limited will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CU shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. TD Securities cut Canadian Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.50 in a report on Monday, September 9th. CSFB upgraded Canadian Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Utilities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.50.

About Canadian Utilities

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

