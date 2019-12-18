Insider Selling: First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Director Sells 36,549 Shares of Stock

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Director Ray A. Sparks sold 36,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $1,318,322.43. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 229,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,271,175.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FMBH traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.78. 31,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,119. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.50. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.20 and a twelve month high of $36.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.23 and a 200 day moving average of $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $44.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.55 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.16%. Equities research analysts predict that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.30%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio raised its stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,737 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FMBH shares. ValuEngine raised shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares Company Profile

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

