Insider Selling: LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) CEO Sells 9,600 Shares of Stock

LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) CEO Michael J. Ferrantino sold 9,600 shares of LGL Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $147,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,814 shares in the company, valued at $856,744.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LGL Group stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,291. LGL Group Inc has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $15.86.

LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LGL Group by 1,371.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in LGL Group during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in LGL Group by 8.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 17,439 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in LGL Group by 13.5% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 541,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 64,290 shares during the period.

About LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of standard and custom-engineered electronic components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers packaged quartz crystals, oscillator modules, electronic filters, and integrated modules that are used primarily to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits.

