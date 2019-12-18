Insider Selling: LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) CEO Sells 9,600 Shares of Stock

LGL Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) CEO Michael J. Ferrantino sold 9,600 shares of LGL Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $147,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,814 shares in the company, valued at $856,744.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of LGL Group stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,291. LGL Group Inc has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $15.86.
LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter.
About LGL Group
The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of standard and custom-engineered electronic components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers packaged quartz crystals, oscillator modules, electronic filters, and integrated modules that are used primarily to control the frequency or timing of signals in electronic circuits.
Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?
Receive News & Ratings for LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.