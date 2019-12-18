Insider Selling: TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) CEO Sells 18,180 Shares of Stock

TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) CEO Stephen J. Boyle sold 18,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $949,905.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,745,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTD traded down $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.70. 10,529,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,420,631. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $57.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $28.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 27.18%. TD Ameritrade’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from TD Ameritrade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.02%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMTD shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Raymond James cut shares of TD Ameritrade from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TD Ameritrade from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMTD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TD Ameritrade by 568.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,050,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,426,000 after acquiring an additional 893,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,746,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,060,000 after acquiring an additional 590,634 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 7,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in TD Ameritrade by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 40,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in TD Ameritrade by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,159,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,860,000 after purchasing an additional 455,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

