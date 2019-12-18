Insider Selling: Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) CTO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) CTO David Randall Pickles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.92, for a total transaction of $3,748,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 63,824 shares in the company, valued at $15,950,894.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

David Randall Pickles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 19th, David Randall Pickles sold 10,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.42, for a total transaction of $2,344,200.00.

On Tuesday, October 15th, David Randall Pickles sold 10,000 shares of Trade Desk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.32, for a total transaction of $2,093,200.00.

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $250.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,103,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,615. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. Trade Desk Inc has a one year low of $102.35 and a one year high of $289.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 2.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 1,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TTD. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.25.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

