Inter Pipeline Ltd Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (TSE:IPL)

Inter Pipeline Ltd (TSE:IPL) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.142 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

IPL traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$22.55. 1,200,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,786,120. Inter Pipeline has a 12 month low of C$18.60 and a 12 month high of C$25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.67, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$22.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$22.44. The stock has a market cap of $9.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. AltaCorp Capital dropped their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$26.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. National Bank Financial lowered Inter Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inter Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.90.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage.

