International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) Insider Sells $116,146.80 in Stock

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) insider Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total value of $116,146.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,983,181.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Nicolas Mirzayantz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

On Monday, November 18th, Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 924 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total value of $123,132.24.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Nicolas Mirzayantz sold 929 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total value of $110,513.84.

IFF stock traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $121.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,505,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,318. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 52 week low of $104.86 and a 52 week high of $152.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.01). International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 47.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IFF. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter valued at $202,581,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,685,399 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $244,534,000 after purchasing an additional 512,851 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 697,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,172,000 after purchasing an additional 372,778 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 890,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $109,194,000 after purchasing an additional 355,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,956,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through three segments: Taste, Scent, and Frutarom. The Taste segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.