Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:IIPZF)

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

IIPZF traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $12.23.

Get Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's primary objectives are: (i) to grow both funds from operations per Unit and net asset value per Unit through investments in a diversified portfolio of multi-residential properties; (ii) to provide Unitholders with sustainable and growing cash distributions, payable monthly; and (iii) to maintain a conservative payout ratio and balance sheet.

Read More: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.