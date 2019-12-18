Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (OTCMKTS:IIPZF)

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.
IIPZF traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,667. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.07 and a 200-day moving average of $11.39. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.50 and a one year high of $12.23.
Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
