Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) Stock Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $74.61

Shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $74.61 and traded as high as $75.04. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $75.04, with a volume of 101 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 979.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $684,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 15,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 46,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,467,000 after acquiring an additional 15,824 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

