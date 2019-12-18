Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Director Joseph Klein III Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $65,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,552.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Joseph Klein III also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 9th, Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $63,740.00.
- On Monday, December 2nd, Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $64,080.00.
- On Monday, November 25th, Joseph Klein III sold 812 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $51,074.80.
- On Wednesday, November 20th, Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ IONS traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.01. 888,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,552. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $86.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.83.
IONS has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ionis Pharmaceuticals
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.
