Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Director Joseph Klein III Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Director Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total value of $65,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $895,552.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Joseph Klein III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, December 9th, Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $63,740.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Joseph Klein III sold 1,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $64,080.00.

On Monday, November 25th, Joseph Klein III sold 812 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $51,074.80.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Joseph Klein III sold 2,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.01. 888,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,552. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $86.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.83.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.47 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.31% and a net margin of 52.26%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

IONS has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 16,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.