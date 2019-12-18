IQ.cash (IQ) Price Hits $0.0024 on Exchanges

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. IQ.cash has a total market capitalization of $9,367.00 and $3.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IQ.cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Mercatox, Cryptopia and Crex24. Over the last week, IQ.cash has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IQ.cash alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00192137 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.85 or 0.01192536 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000655 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00026073 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00120413 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

IQ.cash Coin Profile

IQ.cash launched on July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 11,296,163 coins and its circulating supply is 3,896,163 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash

Buying and Selling IQ.cash

IQ.cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IQ.cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQ.cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IQ.cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IQ.cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.