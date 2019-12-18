iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,976,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 237% from the previous session’s volume of 586,788 shares.The stock last traded at $16.15 and had previously closed at $16.06.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.31.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 345.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 21,139 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 407.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,261 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 11,992.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 48,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 47,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,522,000.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

