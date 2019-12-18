Italo Tops One Day Trading Volume of $281.00 (XTA)

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 18th. Italo has a total market cap of $30,685.00 and approximately $281.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Italo coin can now be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. In the last week, Italo has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014581 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00192043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.04 or 0.01189042 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000658 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00026509 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00120239 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Italo Profile

Italo’s total supply is 3,460,763 coins. The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin . Italo’s official website is italo.network

Buying and Selling Italo

Italo can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Italo using one of the exchanges listed above.

