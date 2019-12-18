Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Price Target Increased to $43.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) had its price target boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential downside of 0.99% from the stock’s previous close.

JBL has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of NYSE JBL traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.43. 5,556,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,419. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. Jabil has a 52-week low of $21.68 and a 52-week high of $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.65.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Jabil will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jabil news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 6,591 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $263,705.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,000,469.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 9,851 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $394,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 167,274 shares in the company, valued at $6,690,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 425,574 shares of company stock valued at $15,847,705. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 94,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 1.3% during the second quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 0.6% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 64,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 11.3% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 57.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.